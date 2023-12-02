Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases New Stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter valued at $93,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 9.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,458,000 after buying an additional 36,974 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 20.0% during the first quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,628,000 after buying an additional 2,747,839 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Freshworks by 189.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 392,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 256,720 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $187,465.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,760.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $187,465.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,760.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $113,769.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,169.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,490,746 shares of company stock valued at $30,598,990 over the last 90 days. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FRSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freshworks from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freshworks

Freshworks Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. 3,719,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.37 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. Research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.