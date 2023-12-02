Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases Shares of 11,648 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 112,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $35,405,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.34.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $388,487.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,216.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,410 shares of company stock worth $4,600,606 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,507,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $35.03.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

