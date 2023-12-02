Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases Shares of 2,832 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.58. 2,949,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,620. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $96.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $275,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,705,720.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $275,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 788,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,412,891 in the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

