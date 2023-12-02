Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases Shares of 3,671 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 350.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,358,000 after buying an additional 1,390,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after buying an additional 86,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,870,000 after buying an additional 38,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,787,000 after buying an additional 342,539 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 959,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. B. Riley began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

