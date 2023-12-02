Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases Shares of 3,997 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $114.49. 745,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $118.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.18.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

