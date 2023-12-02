Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Raises Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.09% of Genesco worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 70.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE GCO traded down $6.01 on Friday, hitting $31.36. 661,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,349. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.27). Genesco had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

