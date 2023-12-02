Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,190 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 0.62% of Fusion Fuel Green worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 77,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 164.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 47,493 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green during the second quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green during the second quarter worth $26,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fusion Fuel Green from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Fusion Fuel Green from $12.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTOO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.10. 582,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,788. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $6.80.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.