Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Reduces Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lowered its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 21.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,507,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,695,000 after purchasing an additional 781,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 290,543 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,205,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266,997 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPRE. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

NASDAQ GPRE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.44. 1,038,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,371. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

