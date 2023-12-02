Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 1,583 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,878,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Copart by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Copart by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $50.13. 4,463,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

