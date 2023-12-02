Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 32,107 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,107 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 93,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,199,000 after purchasing an additional 215,304 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 21.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 31.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 184,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,578 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.50 to $2.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $3.00. 1,648,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,034. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. The business had revenue of $952.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.61 million. Equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -7.5 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

