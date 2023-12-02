Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 600 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SPGI traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $422.00. 1,974,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,376. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.66. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The firm has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.90.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

