Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 9,137 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp trimmed its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.05% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,220,000 after acquiring an additional 82,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $44,187,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $23,880,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,449. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $697.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $163.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

