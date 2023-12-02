Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes $205,000 Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 3.7% during the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,286 shares of company stock worth $193,782 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHGG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Chegg Stock Performance

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $10.23. 2,014,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Further Reading

