Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes $238,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $294,683,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,015,000 after buying an additional 1,716,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 140.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after buying an additional 990,485 shares during the period. Finally, Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $127,271,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,540. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $185.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.