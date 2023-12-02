Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes $382,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $229,111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,893,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,997 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,682,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,459. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

