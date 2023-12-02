Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $47,033,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $46,667,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in CarMax by 119.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 418,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,615. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

