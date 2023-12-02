Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 134,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $55,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at $481,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 583,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

