Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 483,213 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 68,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,320 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of SFIX stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.97. 1,343,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,569. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $6.03.

Insider Activity at Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 34,309 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SFIX

Stitch Fix Profile

(Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.