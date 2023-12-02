Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Trims Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Coursera were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COUR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.21. 1,292,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,070. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 123,422 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $2,486,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at $51,421,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 31,275 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $627,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 809,523 shares in the company, valued at $16,239,031.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 123,422 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $2,486,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,421,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 827,854 shares of company stock worth $15,822,417. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COUR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

