Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Trims Position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lessened its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNUT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,348 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth about $40,906,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 745,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 655,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Krispy Kreme from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.23. 1,025,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,545. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $407.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Krispy Kreme Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Further Reading

