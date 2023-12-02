Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Trims Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp cut its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,556,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.14. 467,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,191. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.09 and a 200-day moving average of $153.81. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.25 and a 1 year high of $176.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $187.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

