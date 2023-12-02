London Co. of Virginia Acquires 26,614 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,614 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.49% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $29,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 39,307 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.38 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 71.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.