London Co. of Virginia Acquires 3,867 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.65% of CTS worth $22,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 39.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CTS in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 170,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,517. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.55 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

CTS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

