London Co. of Virginia Buys 2,795 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.59% of Acushnet worth $21,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Acushnet by 2,638.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,454,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,454,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,723.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acushnet Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of GOLF traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.27. 272,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $593.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.96 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 9.32%. Analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.64%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

