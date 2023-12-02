London Co. of Virginia Buys 73,666 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,336,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,666 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 1.82% of Cannae worth $27,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNNE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth about $17,062,000. Palliser Capital UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Cannae by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,130,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 607,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,128,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,487,000 after purchasing an additional 392,807 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,941,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,411 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cannae by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 393,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at Cannae

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $933,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,601.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cannae Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Cannae stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $18.64. 447,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.88). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.