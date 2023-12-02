London Co. of Virginia Buys Shares of 217,701 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 217,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,691,000. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.38% of Casella Waste Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,266,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,718,000 after purchasing an additional 664,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,882,000 after acquiring an additional 532,019 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,937,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,845,000 after purchasing an additional 498,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,106,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 94.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 821,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,270,000 after purchasing an additional 398,599 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWST. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 286,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,939. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 130.66, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.