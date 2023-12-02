London Co. of Virginia Decreases Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231,259 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.26% of RB Global worth $28,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in RB Global by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,078,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RB Global by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in RB Global by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of RB Global by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,350,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,868,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of RB Global by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,347,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,831,000 after buying an additional 838,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,044. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.98.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

In related news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,515.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

