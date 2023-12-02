London Co. of Virginia Grows Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

London Co. of Virginia increased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.46% of ACI Worldwide worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 349,900.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,890. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $363.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

