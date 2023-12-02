London Co. of Virginia Grows Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.22% of Malibu Boats worth $14,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 49.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 97,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $304,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,230.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 185,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,545. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $960.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.47. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $65.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $255.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

