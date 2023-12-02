London Co. of Virginia Grows Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.75% of Hayward worth $20,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 56.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 44.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 918.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 174.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $133,107.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hayward stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,319. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.12. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.15 million. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

HAYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

