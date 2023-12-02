London Co. of Virginia Has $13.12 Million Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.57% of PriceSmart worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSMT. StockNews.com began coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $149,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of PriceSmart stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.59. 169,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.38. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.15.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

