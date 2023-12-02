London Co. of Virginia Has $21.43 Million Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.59% of Acushnet worth $21,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Acushnet by 2,638.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,723.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Acushnet stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 272,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,673. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $593.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.96 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

