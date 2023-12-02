London Co. of Virginia Has $23.98 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.51% of Qualys worth $23,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 761,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,373,000 after purchasing an additional 353,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,892,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.01. 371,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,539. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $188.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.62.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $241,176.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $7,911,626.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $763,707.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,671 shares in the company, valued at $23,152,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $241,176.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,482 shares of company stock worth $4,443,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Qualys

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.