London Co. of Virginia Increases Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.31% of Haemonetics worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $82,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.28. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $72.26 and a 1-year high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

