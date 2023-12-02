London Co. of Virginia Purchases 1,467 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.85% of Matson worth $23,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,381. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.15.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

