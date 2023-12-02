London Co. of Virginia Purchases 177,780 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,780 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.83% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $16,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.52 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

