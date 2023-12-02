London Co. of Virginia Purchases 874 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.59% of Landstar System worth $40,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,381,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.11.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $3.70 on Friday, hitting $176.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,617. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.70. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.05 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

