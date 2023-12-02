London Co. of Virginia Reduces Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.38% of Sensata Technologies worth $26,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,627. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

