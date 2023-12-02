London Co. of Virginia Sells 15,677 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,563,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,677 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 3.01% of MBIA worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 24.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 105.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBIA Stock Performance

Shares of MBI traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.37. 351,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,001. The company has a market capitalization of $376.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $14.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MBIA Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MBIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Further Reading

