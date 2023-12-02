London Co. of Virginia Sells 22,180 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,180 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.87% of Ingevity worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 29.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,682,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,974,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 46.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,885,000 after purchasing an additional 422,156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 29.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,663,000 after purchasing an additional 260,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 594.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 197,862 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NGVT traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $49.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.82. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $90.81.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

