London Co. of Virginia Takes $13.55 Million Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 630,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,548,000. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.78% of Marten Transport at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marten Transport Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MRTN traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $19.20. 221,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $279.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

Marten Transport Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.