Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,920,000 after purchasing an additional 323,518 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,672,000 after purchasing an additional 353,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.19.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $466.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $467.63. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

