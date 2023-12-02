Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.06

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.06 and traded as high as C$16.33. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$16.30, with a volume of 183,380 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cormark raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$283.31 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.85%. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.3658744 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.21%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

