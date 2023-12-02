M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $149.57

Shares of M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 149.57 ($1.89) and traded as low as GBX 147.50 ($1.86). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.86), with a volume of 2,909 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,230.77%.
M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
