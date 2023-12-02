MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson Sells 12,132 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total transaction of $1,022,606.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,893 shares in the company, valued at $412,430.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $85.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $85.66.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. Research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,924,000 after acquiring an additional 527,451 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,635,000 after acquiring an additional 153,759 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

