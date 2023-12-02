MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson Sells 12,132 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total transaction of $1,022,606.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,893 shares in the company, valued at $412,430.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of MTSI opened at $85.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $85.66.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. Research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.
