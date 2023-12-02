MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.27

Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.27 and traded as low as $15.71. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 245,801 shares changing hands.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMD. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $433,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares in the last quarter.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

