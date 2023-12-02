MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.27

Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.27 and traded as low as $15.71. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 245,801 shares changing hands.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
