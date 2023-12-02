Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.04

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.04 and traded as low as $26.30. Makita shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 19,163 shares.

Makita Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Makita Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

