Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 95.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.47. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $255.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

