Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.52% of Manhattan Associates worth $64,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $227.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 1.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.43 and a 12 month high of $230.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

