Marlowe (LON:MRL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $372.00

Shares of Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 372 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 372 ($4.70), with a volume of 557377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 391 ($4.94).

Marlowe Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 533.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 557.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £345.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2,380.00 and a beta of 0.51.

About Marlowe

(Get Free Report)

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.